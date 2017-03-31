AFBF Urges Swift Confirmation of Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced Thursday that she would join fellow Democrats in blocking a confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump’s supreme court nominee.

It’s unclear if they will have those votes – of the 10 Senate Democrats who are up for re-election in states Trump won, five have already said they will vote against him.

Heitkamp pointed to Gorsuch’s balanced record and understanding of the rule of law as factors in her decision, as well as his experience with tribal sovereignty, public lands issues and the endorsement he received from numerous tribes and Native American organizations. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota became the first Democrats to announce their support for Gorsuch, a Denver-based appellate judge.

Republicans need eight Democrats to join them to end the expected filibuster.

With Heitkamp and Manchin’s support, Senate Republicans only need six more votes to confirm Gorsuch without invoking the nuclear option. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced her support on February 2, two days after Trump announced the pick, while Sen.

Trump did nearly as well in North Dakota, where he toppled Clinton 63 to 27 percent. Senate Democrats took this step on all nominations, save for those to the supreme court, in 2013.

“I said honestly I hadn’t decided, which you guys all know, and I said honestly I was torn, which I think everybody knows”. If that happens, do they really think the nominees of the next Democratic president will get any fairer treatment?

Twelve Democrats, including Coons, have yet to announce whether they would vote against Gorsuch or support a filibuster. But if one of the more liberal justices dies or retires, Trump’s next pick could fundamentally alter the balance of the court. Abe Fortas, nominated to be chief justice in 1968, was the only nominee for the court to get blocked on the so-called cloture vote, by a bipartisan coalition that had enough votes to defeat his nomination outright. “But it did start back in the George W. Bush administration when this whole idea of filibustering judges with requiring 60 votes was cooked up”.

“My hope has always been that there would be a few people who would say, ‘Look, I’m going to vote to give the judge an up-or-down vote, and that would start a landslide – or at least eight”, Cornyn said in the Capitol basement. Along with Flake, members who’ve expressed interest in wanting to find a way to avert a rule change include Republicans Sens.

Schumer conceded Thursday that “We made one mistake, we shouldn’t have changed the rules for lower court judges … but we never did it for Supreme Court”.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Manchin criticized Republicans’ failure to hold hearings for Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the vacancy left by the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia.