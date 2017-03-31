AG Bondi to serve on White House opioid panel

Christie played a major role in helping to elect Baker in 2014 when he was head of the Republican Governors Association, and Baker endorsed Christie’s presidential campaign before refusing to vote for Donald Trump in November.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the creation of a commission to seek solutions to the increase in deaths from addiction to heroin and opiates.

The commission will also report on the effectiveness of state prescription drug monitoring programs like New York’s I-STOP database that aims to prevent doctor shopping that allows addicts to obtain multiple opioid prescriptions.

The commission, as created by a Trump executive order, offers an ambitious timeline.

So what’s the task force’s mission? The objective of the commission will be to study the impact of past federal programs in this area.

Additionally, the panel has 90 days to submit a report to the president on its interim recommendations on how the federal government can address drug addiction and the opioid epidemic.

How many Americans are affected by opioid addiction?

As a “part-time” governor and former US attorney, why doesn’t Christie investigate the pharmaceutical companies providing a product that brings on addiction in some people in about a week?

From 2000 to 2015, half a million people died from opioid overdoses.

“Trump is paying lip service to families devastated by the opioid crisis”.

“I think this issue, the opioid epidemic, is something that.is not a partisan issue”, Baker told reporters, noting that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, was also tapped for the panel.

The Surgeon General outlined clear and researched steps that can be taken in order to resolve the drug epidemic.

For example, The President has proposed a $100 million cut to mental health block grants administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

A few things to keep in mind.

Does the governor realize Obamacare is providing all kinds of treatments to victims of opioid addiction at health centers in West Virginia and across the nation?

Opioid addiction affects many lower-income Americans, many of who rely on Medicaid for health care.

The unpaid members will assess the availability of drug addiction treatment services throughout the country and identify areas that are underserved.