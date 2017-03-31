Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is now not happy after his side missed several opportunities to beat Manchester City, being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne played an inch-perfect cross which the Argentine dispatched with aplomb, and gave City the impetus to push on for the win.

James Milner opened the scoring from the spot shortly after half-time, picking out Willy Caballero’s bottom-right corner to score his seventh penalty of the season on his Etihad return. “Like all matches, we create more chances but this is our problem, our problem is we don’t score goals”.

Aguero wasted a gilt-edged opportunity to put City ahead, volleying over with the goal gaping, while Adam Lallana also missed a sitter for Liverpool.

City nearly took the lead in the 20th minute when Sane’s cross was whisked away by the Liverpool defence.

His Liverpool counterpart, Juergen Klopp, felt Guardiola was caught up in the moment  “He is Spanish, They are a little bit more emotional than Germans”  but perhaps it was understandable after the riveting fare that the two teams had just served up.

But, despite chances aplenty in the closing stages of a thrilling clash, there was no victor for third-placed City, who are now 12 points behind Chelsea and stay just one point ahead of fourth placed Liverpool.

A rain-slicked pitch and two attack-minded teams made for a furious first half at the Etihad Stadium, characterised by City possession and Liverpool counter-attacks.

Aguero had earlier shown his class to cancell out James Milner’s penalty, an especially controversial decision given Gael Clichy got more of the ball than any of the players involved in the four incidents, two for each side, in the first half.

City had penalty appeals rejected after Aguero went down following attention from Joel Matip and when Sterling claimed he was clipped by Milner as he looked to strike from close range.

Roberto Firmino celebrated prematurely during Liverpool’s draw against Manchester City.

The result means Liverpool have avoided defeat in the 10 games they have played against the other members of the top six this season. How the Reds regret slipping up so often against the league’s lower-placed side.

“We are one of these sides and that’s good”. “The rest fight with all they have for the Champions League”.

The race for Champions League qualification is going down to the wire.