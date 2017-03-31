Albania match interrupted after away fans set off firecrackers

Having lifted the World Cup with Italy at Germany 2006, attended five and featured in four, Buffon will match the likes of Lothar Matthaus and Antonio Carbajal by featuring at the most editions of the global finals, should he make it to Russian Federation 2018.

Lior Rafaelov pulled one back in the 77th minute but substitute Isco restored Spain’s three-goal cushion in the closing stages.

“I’d love to head the ball like Belotti, it’s one of his lethal weapons“, said Immobile, who is already looking ahead to next year.

“I will have to think carefully and feel in my heart what may or may not happen”, he said.

Only the nine European group winners are guaranteed to reach the World Cup, while the eight best runners-up face a playoff.

Referee Slavko Vincic suspended the match in the second half due to the persistent throwing of flares and smoke bombs by Albania supporters. Veteran midfielder Daniele De Rossi converted the penalty to make it 1-0.

Belotti was unable to direct his 27th minute glancing header on target before Arlind Ajeti showed good strength to stop Immobile from racing through on goal after latching onto a Davide Zappacosta chipped pass. “There are a lot of young players [in the squad] who will gain experience and we have got everything to build a strong future for the national team”. It is a small step towards the construction of a new group.

In Palermo it was a day for Buffon to savour as he won a European record 168th cap and helped Italy extend their unbeaten run in qualifiers to 55 matches (41 wins, 14 draws). He has played 612 times for Juventus since joining them in 2001.

Spain and Italy both claimed 13 points after five rounds, as the former led just on goal difference.

Albania’s defeat left them with six points and further dented their hopes of a first-ever World Cup finals appearance.

The Italians defeated Israel 3: 1, Macedonia 3: 1 and Liechtenstein 4: 0, and also shared points with Spain 1: 1.

Austria finally broke through with two late goals to down Moldova in Group D of World Cup qualifying. “The only thing I can say is that there won’t be another 1,000 games”.