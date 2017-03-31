Allocations proposed for 48-team World Cup

The expansion approved in January changes the number of teams that can qualify to the World Cup.

FIFA’s plan accounts for 46 of the 48 places in the expanded field.

“As the world’s best compete for football’s most prestigious title, and living legends like Neymar, Messi, Ronaldo and Toure compete for their nations’ pride, Kwesé will give Africa a front-row seat, ” the company said in a statement.

The plan is subject to approval at FIFA’s May Congress in Bahrain.

Africa will get nine slots while CONCACAF, which represents north and central America will get six.

The Asian Football Confederation is also set to be one of the victors from the decision, with Asian representatives set to be increased from a guaranteed four to eight. The Wold Cup host continent would provide the sixth.

The host country will continue to receive an automatic place, but in the future that slot would come out of its confederations allotment.

The FIFA Council provided Africa, which has five slots at the World Cup, an additional four slots, starting with the 2026 edition which will be a 48-team World Cup.

The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams. New Zealand qualified for the 2010 World Cup and are the only other nation from Oceania to ever make it to the World Cup finals.

Federation Internationale de Football Association has mentioned that the playoff games will likely be played in November 2025.

The increased likelihood of seeing Australia and New Zealand in those World Cups also boosts the chances of a possible trans-Tasman match-up in the World Cup group stages, though that would always be at the mercy of the World Cup draw itself. Firstly, the host nation would qualify automatically and its slot would be taken from the allocation of its confederation.

