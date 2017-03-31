Ally of South Africa’s ANC objects to finance minister’s planned sacking

When he recalled Gordhan from his overseas investment roadshow on Monday South Africans from across the board responded with a very clear message: don’t touch us on our Gordhan.

Ramaphosa is seen as a likely candidate to succeed Zuma as ANC leader at the ruling party’s conference in December.

He believes the removal of Zuma through a vote of no confidence was not far off, as ANC parliamentarians could easily vote against him, with the opposition.

“In the ANC there was no space to discuss them so there are changes that are effected”. Zuma has not given a reason for the recall.

The SACP confirmed on Thursday that Zuma had told the party that he meant to fire Gordhan based on an “intelligence report”. Duarte said they expressed some concerns to Zuma.

Zuma’s supporters are believed to be backing his ex-wife Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma, a former African Union chair, as his replacement.

“I do not have much to say on that issue”, Mkhize said while responding to the media question in Johannesburg on Thursday. She’s been replaced by Mmamoloko Kubayi, one of the members of Parliament who greenlighted former police minister Nathi Nhleko’s discredited Nkandla report.

Some of South Africa’s biggest companies slammed the move, warning that it would have severe consequences for the economy, and could lead to the country’s credit rating being downgraded.

He said the matters Zuma raised against Gordhan had nothing to do with governance.

The ANC has been experiencing one of its most hard periods since the end of white-minority rule, and some analysts say Zuma agreeing to leave early could heal some wounds. “It would be a very clever move”. The DA said it would table yet another motion of no confidence against the president.

Zuma, who was an underground anti-apartheid operative and was jailed with Mandela on Robben Island, is a determined leader but he has shown a willingness to compromise.

Gordhan became South Africa’s finance minister after Zuma’s abrupt decision in December 2015 to fire Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and replace him with a relatively unknown figure, David van Rooyen, unsettled markets and prompted a national outcry.

Pravin Gordhan at Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral on 29 March 2017.

Gordhan, 67, was given a standing ovation at the event.

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, said it was a disgrace that the ANC’s infighting had degenerated to such an extent that the Zuma camp was now even prepared to sacrifice the country’s economy and the value of the rand, simply to wage internal ANC battles.