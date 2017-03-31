Amazon to build new distribution center in Frederick County

The company now operates three fulfillment centers in Virginia: Chester, Petersburg and Sterling. “In fact, beyond the more than the thousands of employees who now work for Amazon in Texas, more than 160,000 authors, sellers and developers in Texas are growing their businesses and reaching new consumers on Amazon products and services.”.

The Clear Brook facility, located in the northwest corner of Virginia, will create more than 1,000 full-time positions.

Amazon plans to establish an e-commerce warehouse and distribution operation in Frederick County, a project expected to create 1,000 jobs.

Lynch said larger items ordered by customers such as kayaks, patio furniture and rugs will be handled at the 1 million-square-foot facility in Frederick County.

“It is exciting to see the Amazon brand represented throughout the Commonwealth and continuing to grow”, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore said in a prepared statement. Amazon’s expansion is a powerful illustration of our ongoing success building a new Virginia economy.

The state was reportedly competing with West Virginia for the facility.

Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, 401 (k) and company stock awards, starting on day one. Funding and services to support employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The Amazon project is the second promising the creation of at least 1,000 jobs announced in Frederick County this year. You can learn more about working at Amazon by visiting http://www.amazon.jobs.

