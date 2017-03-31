American Airlines pilot dies after medical episode on flight

Father-of-one William Grubbs, 57, announced a medical emergency over the intercom over Albuquerque, New Mexico, where his Boeing 737 was due to land.

Dan Jiron, a spokesman for Albuquerque International Sunport, told KOB that the flight crew warned of a medical emergency as the plane approached Albuquerque.

The plane landed safely and medical rescue met the plane, Jiron said.

Grubbs, a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, was a 25-year veteran pilot with American Airlines.

The flight was safely diverted by the co-pilot to Syracuse, New York.

Grubbs had been with the airline since 2010 after working for American’s regional subsidiary Envoy. American’s CEO says “They lost a his and father and many colleagues lost a personal friend”.

Grubbs’ cause of death was not immediately revealed. “Please join us in keeping Mike’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers”, Mr Parker said.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker expressed his sadness and gratitude to the crew of Flight 1353 in a letter to employees. This is sadly not the first time an incident like this has occurred.