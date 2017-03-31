Analyst Overview: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

The stock now has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.39. (NYSE:FTI) will release their quarterly results.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have set a consensus target price of $7.3600 on shares. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Reiterate a Buy rating and $10 price target as it is nice to see Chesapeake’s ramp in its oil plays already starting to provide visibility to Chesapeake’s production (and oil) growth potential. The stock gained a consensus recommendation of 1.7 on Zacks Investment Research where the scale runs from 1 to 5, 1 representing Strong buy and 5 showing Strong Sell. At present, 1 analysts call it Sell, while 7 think it is Hold.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. The average broker rating assists investors by providing them with a general feel for analyst sentiment on company shares. The stock's current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 10.72% where SMA50 and SMA200 are -2.01% and -3.27% respectively. The firm's market capitalization is $5.15 billion. While some analysts have a High Price target for the stock of $11 and a Low Price Target of $2.5. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. 5 analysts recommended Overweight these shares while 0 recommended Underweight, according to FactSet data. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has an annual performance rate of 33.42% *. The stock has relative volume of 1.73.

The stock increased 1.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Beta factor was calculated at 2.03. The company’s institutional ownership is monitored at 68.4 percent. Buy rating has been given by 3 analysts to the company stock and 2 analysts given HOLD rating. National Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter.

The company has been one of the biggest innovators in Independent Oil & Gas employing approximately 3300 full time employees.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) belongs to the Basic Materials sector with an industry focus on Independent Oil & Gas, with Mr. Robert Douglas Lawler as Chief Exec. Officer, Pres and Non Independent Director. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression.