Android Wear 2.0 Bug Causing Update Delays

Have you been anxiously checking our list of when Android Wear 2.0 will arrive for your device?

Once it does, 19 devices will be supported, including the Asus ZenWatch 3, Huawei Watch, LG Watch Urbane and the Moto 360 2nd Gen.

It’s also worth repeating that not all Android Wear smartwatches will be getting the update.

Forbes cites that there was a bug that prevented Google from releasing the update to other phones periodically. The company is in the process of rolling out the update to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer.

Google announced almost two months ago that it was going to begin pushing the Android Wear 2.0 update to existing watches, but since then, few watches have actually been updated. The three devices are slated to finish updating by April 4, but there’s no news yet as to when the other wearables will get their softwares updated too.

As announced on Google’s Android Wear support forum, the Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor and TAG Heuer Connected will be the first to receive the Wear 2.0 update. Now because, the new smartwatches from LG are LTE enabled, you can actually head out leaving your smartphone at home and still be connected with all what’s happening on your device through your smartwatch.

Unfortunately Google did not mention as to when the update will be released, so for all we know it could be delayed by a couple of days, a week, a month, or more, but we guess users will just have to remain patient.

Being the biggest smartwatch update since Android Wear in 2014, Wear 2.0 offers a world of better enhancements like fitness and sports tracking apart from various other improvements aiding in usability and function.