AP SPIN METER: Was Trump joking on health care?

The biggest thing the Trump administration could do right now to undermine the Affordable Care Act is just stop defending the lawsuit, to say, we agree with House Republicans; they’re illegal.

The White House has sought to refocus attention on that part of Trump’s agenda since the collapse on Friday of a Republican bill to reshape the USA healthcare system largely by gutting Democratic former President Barack Obama’s 2010 healthcare law. Their refusal to back the bill, coupled with a handful of moderate members, ultimately caused President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to cancel a vote on the legislation Friday.

To keep people from gaming these differences, Obamacare tries to create a firewall between the individual and group markets by mandating employer coverage and denying tax credits for individual coverage for anyone who has an offer of insurance from an employer. But unless the current trajectory is reversed, the Trump administration faces a hard midterm that could undo its agenda and put House gavels and subpoena power in Democratic hands. Perhaps he really does think he will now move on from health care, or that he actually has the option to just sit back and let the law “explode”, as he put it. Conversations between the caucus and leadership did pick up pace as it became clear the bill was in trouble but by then it was too late. If forced to rely exclusively on Republican votes in the herculean task of reforming the tax system or passing an infrastructure bill – with the threat of a Democratic filibuster in the Senate looming – what reason is there to believe that the GOP will succeed?

SHAPIRO: You’re talking about people who don’t make a lot of money, who get coverage under the insurance exchanges, get basically underwritten by the government. Most of us have insurance through employers.

“It’s time for the party to start governing”, Priebus said.

SHAPIRO: If we imagine the Trump administration doing everything within its power to undermine the Affordable Care Act, how significant will the likely impact be? On Tuesday, he suggested Republicans weren’t giving up. “We always have been and I think more so now than ever”, said Priebus on Sunday talk shows.

With most Republicans skeptical about improper communications between Trump associates and Russian Federation, three in four say the way President Trump deals with Russian Federation has no effect on their views of him.

While America First Policies, which its leaders said had raised some $25 million already, spent next to nothing on the health care debate, Pierson noted she did television interviews promoting the bill.

House leaders walked out of the meeting with a spring in their step. “The point is to get these groups together and find out where a compromise would be to make this happen”, he said.

But the party remains riven into factions.

This bill still left in place too numerous big-government Obamacare mandates and regulations that are responsible for the rising cost of premiums and limited competition.

“His campaign promise was great health care for everyone, for all Americans at great prices”, said Raymond Brown, 64, a Republican and retired truck driver from Rio Grande, New Jersey.

Conservatives, however, may be disappointed that they wouldn’t score many wins in such legislation, even though Republicans control the entire government. Bill Nelson?! I’ve heard so little from him in recent years that I didn’t realize he was still a senator. “I got the opinion that there were some members of the Freedom Caucus they’d vote no against the Ten Commandments”.

Joe Barton is the senior member of the Texas Republican delegation and belongs to the Freedom Caucus.

Democrats maintain that Republicans need to adapt their agenda if they want Democratic support moving forward.

Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said he wanted lawmakers to delay a planned upcoming two-week April recess to work on the bill. What we saw these past several weeks, meanwhile, was a frantic race to pass something virtually no one recognized as a workable piece of legislation, and which the Senate would probably reject.