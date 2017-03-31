Apple Announces (Red) iPhone, Cheapest-Ever iPad

Yet the more important consideration for Apple continues to be creating stickiness around iOS (the source of our narrow moat rating for Apple), and we think that iPad users today will be far more likely to buy future iPhones at premium prices (and robust gross margins) well into the future.

It’s eliminating 32-gigabyte model, which used to sell for United States dollars 399.

Lastly, the iPhone SE has seen a storage increase, with the 16GB and 64GB versions being doubled to 32GB and 128GB respectively.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition will be available in 128GB and 256GB models starting at $749 (US) from Apple.com and Apple Stores, and from Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers (prices may vary).

Apple last month launched its biggest iPad advertising campaign in three years, aiming the iPad Pro at college students and adults in ads during the NCAA college-basketball tournament, National Basketball Association games, and the television shows “The Walking Dead” and “This Is Us”.

The iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Specs wise the new model is largely the same as the old, although the A8X chip has been replaced with a newer A9.

In another low key announcement overnight, Apple has introduced an all new iPhone 7, same phone, same technology, but Red – Product (RED) to be specific. Unit sales of iPads fell 19 per cent from the previous year. Rogers, Fido, Bell, Virgin, Eastlink and Bell MTS have also confirmed March 24th availability. The overall market for tablets has been steadily declining after several years of rapid growth.

Samsung beat Apple to a tablet announcement by almost a month, though Samsung’s Android-based Galaxy Tab S3 doesn’t actually start selling until this Friday, for $600.

Samsung beat Apple to a tablet refresh by a month. A keyboard attachment costs US$130.

Amazon, meanwhile, continually refreshes its tablet lineup, though it focuses on budget devices in hopes of drawing people to its other services, including video, e-books and a loyalty programme called Prime.