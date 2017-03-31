Apple bosses not invited to Rudd summit on extremism

In a joint letter to Ms Rudd, senior figures at Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter thanked the Home Secretary for a “constructive discussion” and insisted they were “committed to doing more” to making their platforms a “hostile space” for terrorist propaganda.

The debate flared up last week after it emerged that information on how to mount an attack was easily accessible in the wake of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood’s murderous rampage.

“If I was talking to (Apple CEO) Tim Cook, I would say to him that this is something completely different”, she said.

As well as arguing against encryption, Rudd is expected to urge the firms do more to remove extremist material from their platforms.

“We need to make sure that organisations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don’t provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other”, the BBC quoted Rudd as saying.

Facebook and Google declined to comment ahead of the meeting. “Social media and the internet can be a fantastic force for huge good, but they also need to get their act together and stop the risky illegal poison spreading online”.

The companies said they would form a forum aiming to develop further technical tools to identify and remove terrorist propaganda and to help newer companies do so too.

Noteworthy, according to a biannual Transparency Report published last week, Twitter revealed that it had conducted suspensions of as many as 636,248 accounts, between August 1, 2015 through to December 31, 2016, for violations linked to the promotion of terrorism, with the majority of the accounts (74 percent) being flushed out by its own “internal, proprietary spam-fighting tools” rather than via user reports.

The topic of encryption will be discussed further in future meetings. “Having meetings about meetings just isn’t good enough”. This is technically hard as it requires building AI that can read and understand news, but we need to work on this to help fight terrorism worldwide. There is no mention of timelines either on taking down such content, or on taking action.

“I am clear that government and industry need to work more closely together on this issue so that law enforcement and the intelligence agencies can get access to the data they need to keep us safe”, Rudd said.

Yesterday, digital and humans rights groups including Privacy International, the Open Rights Group, Liberty and Human Rights Watch issued a statement to the United Kingdom government to be “transparent” and “open” about the discussions it is conducting with Internet companies.

This is precisely why the British Government’s attack on encryption is so misguided. I said I wanted to see this tackled head-on and I welcome the commitment from the key players to set up a cross-industry forum that will help to do this. Rudd commented yesterday that whilst she supports end-to-end encryption, “you can have a system where companies can build it and we can have access to it when it’s absolutely necessary”.