Apple iPad 5: iFixit reveals the secrets to the tablet’s low price

It would seem that low repairability rankings are becoming commonplace for the iPad line, which is a bit worrying for anyone who prefer to maintain their devices on their own.

The new Apple iPad (The iPad 5?) was launched with little fanfare and a massive price drop. Patience is the key here.

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad is barely a week old, but iFixit is already on the scene, tearing it down and figuring out just how easy it is for average consumers to fix. While a bit of an exaggeration, Apple says that the iPad Pro weighs about one pound.

“Earlier this month Apple revealed that they were releasing a new version of the 9.7” iPad, which comes at a new low-cost price of $329. To read iFixit’s full article, hit up the source link you see below.

One difference between the new iPad and the iPad Air 2 is the turn to an unfused display panel that the iPad Air 1 featured. In both tablets, the LCD was easy to remove once the front panel was separated from the iPad, although since the front panel was glued to the rest of the device, the chances of cracking the display during fix were high. Now we know that Apple doesn’t change the design of its products very often and the iPad Air and iPad Air 2 do look very similar. The biggest draw of the new iPad is the price.

The first thing that iFixit noted was that the new iPad is actually very similar to the 2013 iPad Air, and that’s why it’s so cheap. The 2017 iPad isn’t just a repackaged iPad Air 1, though. Most notable is the addition of Touch ID sensor to the Home button on the new iPad. It is also equipped with the same 2,048-by-1,536 pixel resolution Retina display without the fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating found on other models. iFixit also calls into question Apple’s claim that the new iPad ships with a “brighter” display.

iFixit put the new iPad under rigorous tests.

First of all, the front panel of the device is glued to the rest of the body, making it incredibly hard to remove without cracking the glass. The implication there is that users are at a high risk of cracking the glass when attempting a fix.