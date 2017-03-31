Apple Turn iPhone 7 Red For Charity

While the internal components are identical to the iPhone 7 and Plus in other colors, the red aluminum finish was developed to mark over 10 years of Apple’s partnership with (RED).

In an ongoing effort from Apple to contribute to HIV/AIDS relief, the tech giant has announced the release of the special edition PRODUCT (RED) iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, in a bright red finish, as part of its partnership with (RED) to contribute to HIV/AIDS relief funding. Every penny of the money (RED) raises goes to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants for testing, treatment, prevention and counseling.

Bloomberg on Apple’s latest moves with a red iPhone and attracting developers from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The new tablet is meant to be Apple’s entry-level iPad and comes in two models, with either 32GB or 128GB of storage, and a base price tag of $329.

The iPad has struggled over the past five years against competition from products such as Microsoft Corp.’s Surface, a tablet with laptop functionality, and bigger iPhones, which Apple debuted in 2014, said Patrick Moorhead, president of technology-research firm Moor Insights & Strategy.

Apple has launched a red version of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Apple unveiled a new red iPhone. The company is now doubling the basic capacity of its iPhone SE to 32 gigabytes.

Apple remains the market leader, accounting for about a quarter of all tablets shipped in the fourth quarter, according to IDC.

It’s also announced a brand new iPad which is cheaper than the iPad Air 2. “New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it”. On Apple News, please favorite the 1redDrop channel to get us in your news feed. Oddly, it’s also a little thicker and heavier than its predecessor – a trade-off for the lower RRP, presumably, with the iPad Pro now serving high-end buyers.

The partnership with (RED) involved highlighting the AIDS fundraising campaign with red-themed designs for products and apps. It lets you create photos or short videos, or import them from your Photos app, to add special filters and effects before sharing them to your favorite social network. It’s significantly less expensive than its iPad Pro line whose 9.7-inch models start at $599.