Arab leaders broach reconciliation with Israel in return for occupied territory

Jordan’s King Abdullah has told an Arab summit that Middle East peace can not be attained without a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

A draft summit statement, drawn up by the Palestinian delegation and obtained by AFP, says the league’s members “reaffirm their commitment to the two-state solution”.

The trio looked at “efforts to back the Palestinian Authority and means of bolstering regional and global efforts to resume Israeli-Palestinian negotiations”, the statement by Egypt’s presidential spokesman Alaa Youssef added.

A communique read by the League’s secretary general, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said Arab countries would be ready to have a historic reconciliation with Israel in return for its withdrawal from Palestinian land it occupied in the 1967 war.

(From LtoR) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen attend the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, Jordan March 29, 2017.

Their host, King Abdullah II, stated clearly that the only way for a clear path to Israeli-Palestinian peace is the creation of a Palestinian state to exist side by side with the state of Israel.

According to the Washington Post, the Arab leaders are widely expected to reiterate support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “sending a strong message to the White House”.

Palestinians previously complained of being “overlooked” following the new president’s inauguration, but Abbas is expected to meet with Trump in Washington for the first time in April.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he is willing to negotiate the terms of Palestinian statehood, but rejects a partition of Jerusalem and, like his predecessors, has expanded Israeli settlements on occupied lands.

The adviser told officials that Mr Trump believes an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is possible and would “reverberate positively throughout the region and the world”, the embassy added.

In his meetings, Greenblatt focused “on how tangible progress could be made toward advancing Middle East peace, including a comprehensive agreement between Israelis and Palestinians”, it said.

Trump rattled Arab and European leaders in February by indicating he was open to a one-state solution, upending a position taken by successive USA administrations and the global community.

As at previous summits, the leaders of the 22-member Arab League criticised Iran, but without naming the main regional rival of Saudi Arabia.

Also on the agenda is the Yemen conflict, which escalated in 2015 with the military intervention of a Saudi-led coalition in support of embattled President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi. Jerusalem is home to a major Muslim-run site – the Al Aqsa Mosque compound – that is also revered by Jews as their holiest site and home of their biblical Temples.

The Arab leaders pledged to address the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen but did not offer specific plans on how they would move forward.

The meeting, in which Salman invited Sisi to visit Saudi Arabia, came days after Egypt announced Saudi energy giant Aramco resumed delivering shipments of petroleum products after abruptly suspending them last October.

In a short speech at the opening of the Arab Summit, the Saudi monarch, whose country has backed rebels fighting to topple Syrian President Bashaw al Assad, said the Syrian people were subjected to “killing and displacement” but did not refer to Assad.