Arab leaders: Two-state solution best option in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Arab leaders attend the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League in the Jordanian city of Sweimeh on March 29, 2017.

Donald Trump’s worldwide envoy has told officials at an Arab summit that the USA president believes an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is possible and would “reverberate positively throughout the region and the world”. That would pave the way for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Katz made no reference to the Arab peace plan, which was first launched in 2002.

Arab leaders meeting Wednesday at a summit in Jordan denounced “foreign interference” in their affairs, in reference to Iran, and called for the settlement of conflicts that are tearing the region apart.

The land was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Trump later told Reuters news agency in an interview he liked the concept of a two-state solution, but he stopped short of reasserting a USA commitment to eventual Palestinian statehood, saying he would be “satisfied with whatever makes both parties happy”. Greenblatt also held meetings with Egypt and Qatar’s foreign ministers and with the European Union foreign policy chief on the sidelines of the summit.

He reaffirmed “President Trump’s personal interest in achieving a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians and his belief that such a peace agreement is not only possible, but would reverberate positively throughout the region and the world”.

The summit’s closing statement said “peace is a strategic option” for Arab states.

This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was committed to working with Trump to advance peace efforts with the Palestinians, but he also stopped short of reiterating a commitment to a two-state solution. He said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a root cause of Mideast tensions, and that resolving it would boost the fight against terrorism.

Jordan has a large Palestinian population and also serves as custodian of a major Muslim-run shrine in Jerusalem that is also Judaism’s holiest site.

They also warned against moving diplomatic missions to contested Jerusalem, whose eastern sector is sought by the Palestinians as a capital.

The Agenda also includes debates on latest developments of the situation in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Arab leaders also urged countries the world over not to relocate their embassies and consulates in Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem, something Trump has said he meant to do.

The seat for Syria remained vacant, even though its flag was lifted, as its membership has been frozen since 2012 due to a previous decision by the Arab League.

Arab leaders have been unable to find common ground on how to end Syria’s conflict, which in six years has killed more than 320,000 people and forced millions from their homes. Relations between these two pillars of the Arab world have been tense over Syria, with Egypt open to considering a political future for Mr Al Assad and Saudi Arabia – and other Gulf states – firmly opposed to the idea.