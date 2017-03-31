Arkansas anxious about league membership because of gun law

ASU has a football stadium that seats about 30,000 people, while UALR’s basketball arena seats more than 5,600.

The Arkansas Senate added an amendment Thursday, exempting college sporting events from the law. Jake Files, R-Fort Smith, had failed to get the 11 votes required to escape the 20-member committee during three previous tries in the past month and a half, but the committee expunged the previous votes.

“I understand we’re breaking new ground in general with (the bill)”, Collins said on radio show SportsTalk with Bo.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement on Tuesday (March 28) in support of SB724, saying that it was the conference’s hope that stadiums and athletic events would be exempted.

The new concealed-carry rules won’t go into effect until September 1 at the earliest, and maybe not until 2018, as law enforcement officers have been given extra time to prepare for the law.

“There is no language in (the bill) that could be classified as an SEC exemption”, NRA spokesman Lars Dalseide said in an email.

Sankey’s request comes as Arkansas state Representative Bob Ballinger (R-Berryville) is pushing an amendment that will gut the campus law, putting in place numerous exemptions including exceptions for sporting events at the university.

The Southeastern Conference has also backed the exemption. However, because state police have until January to design a training program, it would likely take until then to practically go into effect.

“There’s probably not anything that I can imagine in the state of Arkansas that people love more than their guns with the exception of the Arkansas Razorbacks, and that’s why this is such an impossible choice”, Gazaway said.

The law that Hutchinson signed last week originally was meant to only allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns at college campuses, but the bill expanded as it hit roadblocks in the Legislature. The measure allows people with proper permits to carry concealed weapons on college campuses.