Ashwin to give IPL a miss, Vijay doubtful

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League it seems will be short on some star power with reports coming in that both Ravichandran Ashwin (Rising Pune Supergiant) and Murali Vijay (Kings XI Punjab) expected to give the campaign miss due to respective injuries.

M Vijay too is in danger of missing the tournament for Kings XI Punjab because of a wrist and shoulder injury that he has played with for a better part of India’s home season.

As per reports, Ashwin is suffering from sports hernia and he underwent scans in Mumbai after the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded in Dharamsala. Ashwin has played under Dhoni in all the seasons of the IPL, first for the Chennai Super Kings, and later for the Rising Pune Supergiant a year ago. He was removed as captain before the start of IPL 2017 and was replaced by Glenn Maxwell. Ashwin, who had a stellar season at home, picking as many as 82 wickets, bowled more than 4000 deliveries across all the Tests, making it a tiring season for him. In the 2016 season, the offspinner picked up 10 wickets in 14 wickets for the Pune-based franchise. Along with Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin claimed 153 wickets at an average of 24.14 to become the most successful bowling pair in a season. After Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the latest to join the bandwagon of injured cricketers are R Ashwin and Murali Vijay.

Earlier, Lokesh Rahul, who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament, was ruled out of the cash-rich tournament due to a shoulder injury.