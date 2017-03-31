Asked Wade to have lunch with me after they lose: Jadeja

“I just told him, once you lose and are free, we will have dinner together”.

With 405 runs at a healthy average of 57.85, Cheteshwar Pujara emerged as the best Indian batsman in the just-concluded Test series against Australia while Ravindra Jadeja was hands down victor among the bowlers with 25 scalps. “It gives me confidence that I can play and do well in the long version”. “This is my achievement, more than man of the match and man of the series, this feeling of being a valuable player is good”.

Jadeja, who wore a delivery on his helmet and belted a six before falling to Pat Cummins amid a bouncer barrage, taunted Australia’s exhausted attack.

“It was a tough situation as there was seam and bounce in the wicket”.

“I am very happy that am the number one bowler in the world but am happier to be part of this champion team”, Jadeja said at the post-match press conference. “You’d be seeing it again and again”, added the all-rounder.

Saha and Jadeja were fantastic: AshwinDharamsala, India: India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin yesterday heaped praises on Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha for their gritty knocks that helped the hosts to take a 32-run lead over Australia in the first innings. Not only this series but the Saurashtra batsman has been consistent in India’s home season during which he scored a staggering 1316 runs from 13 games with four hundreds.

Jadeja, who left Ashwin behind to go on top of the ICC’s Test bowling rankings, finished with 25 wickets in the series while Ashwin took 21.On a dramatic third day in Dharamsala, it took the guile and skills of the world’s two top bowlers to bamzboozle Australia. Jaddu and Saha batted really well. “They were taking out the frustration of not getting a wicket early in the day when it mattered”, he said. It has been a magical season.

Karun Nair spilled David Warner at slip off Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second time in the match, but the opener was unable to capitalize and was caught behind for 6 off Umesh Yadav. “Great spells by Umesh and Bhuvi”. India require another 87 runs for victory after they were 19/0 after batting for six overs in the second innings.