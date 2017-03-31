AT&T Awarded Contract For Emergency Broadband Network

Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medics will have access to this network, which will cover all 50 states. It will cover all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five US territories.

FirstNet will provide 20 MHz of wireless spectrum for the network’s operation, while the vendor will be responsible for connecting users to its towers.

AT&T also will be tasked with bringing individual states onto the network. Linking the same network across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US territories means it will be “upgradable to the next layer of technology, each and every time, at the same time, for first responders across the country”, FirstNet President TJ Kennedy said at that event.

First responders soon will be working with a broadband safety network, more than a decade after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

FirstNet was created as part of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012. FirstNet, an arm of the U.S. federal government, will immediately hand AT&T all of the licenses, spectrum, and permits that they will need.

The nationwide dedicated network the telecom giant has been chosen to build and manage “will be second to none”, AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said during a press conference on Thursday in Washington, D.C., adding that the multibillion-dollar, public-private investment in infrastructure “makes public safety a national priority”.

"Every single day, every single week man-made disasters continue", he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to serve every citizen”, Stephens said.

FirstNet holds the potential to greatly increase the communications capabilities for first responders. It will begin development later this year.

Many of those jobs will likely be created at companies such as Motorola Solutions, General Dynamics, Sapient Consulting and Inmarsat Government, all of whom have joined the AT&T team in partnership with FirstNet.

In exchange for the $6.5bn contract, AT&T will operate the network for 25 years, providing its own existing hardware backbone to support the network. Once the network is completed, states and public agencies will pay AT&T to use the service. First responders weren't able to communicate with one another because of all of the different technologies being used. It will be available by the end of 2017, he said. This was a problem during 9/11, and many experts believe it was a major reason why so many first responders died.