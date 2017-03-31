Aussie cricketers are no longer friends, says Virat Kohli

But Australia’s collapses in their first and second innings of the final Test ensured that it all ended not with a bang, but a whimper.

He lauded stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the win in the fourth Test. “Ajinkya led the team really well”. In the 13 Tests that they played, they won 10, drew 2 and dropped just 1.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja exchanged words with Australian stumper Matthew Wade, while Smith, according to the Cricket Australia website, was seen on TV mouthing abuse after Murali Vijay did not catch Josh Hazlewood cleanly, but still appealed. As I said, in the heat of battle you want to be competitive but I’ve been proven wrong.

Virat Kohli has being compared with animals, Australia skipper Steve Smith cited “brain fade” to dodge a cheating allegation wherein he attempted to get assistance of his dressing room before asking for the decision review system to be used for his dismissal in the second Test in Bangalore.

Taylor further added, “At the end of the day it’s become a fully professional game with quite a bit at stake, but it’s still just a game and I think that’s what people have got to remember”.

Meanwhile visiting captain Steve Smith, who scored three centuries in the series, said he was “proud of the way the guys have competed”.

It seemed hard to believe that runs had been at a premium in this game judging by the extravagant manner in which India passed the winning post. “I did not categorically say the whole Australian team but.”, read Kohli’s first tweet.

But the fight of the Aussies sparked the Indians to fight harder, and play more aggressively than ever.

“I’m hopeful, as Gujarat Lions coach that when we play RCB in a couple of weeks, that he’s not playing”.

“That’s something I can really learn from”. Of course, having Dhoni and du Plessis along with the likes of Rahane and (Ben) Stokes will make my job easier as a captain.

The batsman, who is nursing a shoulder injury, while attending a press conference at Dharamsala had said: “No, it (the friendship) has changed”.

When asked to differentiate between Kohli and Rahane’s captaincy styles, Smith said: “Rahane was cool and collected on the field while Virat was very aggressive and emotional”. “I thought [the series against] England was intense, but the way Australia gave us a fight it was wonderful on their part, but our guys kept bouncing back”, he said. “The workload is something that needs to be kept in mind in future but right now when the body is responding well I am fine”, he said.