Australia evacuates cyclone-hit island resorts as water runs low

A levee protects the rural hub in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, home to at least 25,000 people, but most of those downtown planned to seek higher ground, Geoff Baxter, a barman at the Richmond Hotel told Reuters.

In a scene that would have been a good fit for a SyFy channel movie, a 5-foot-long bull shark washed ashore in the town of Ayr in cyclone-ravaged Australia.

It has since been downgraded to a low pressure system but is still moving slowly down the eastern coast, dumping many inches of rain.

The two biggest cities in Queensland, the capital Brisbane, and tourist hot-spot the Gold Coast are bracing for huge downpours, with winds clocking between 90 to 125 km per hour set to hit by Thursday afternoon, with a heavy deluge of rain already falling in both areas.

Queensland Fire & Emergency were among those to tweet out the discovery, saying, “Think it’s safe to go back in the water?”

The bull shark was found in a puddle in the town of Ayr, just north of where Cylcone Debbie made landfall. The Queensland Fire & Emergency Twitter account even warned followers to “stay out of floodwater”.

All schools in southeast Queensland were closed on Thursday and Friday as the storm continued its journey south.

Among the areas worst hit by the storm were the Great Barrier Reef Islands, which experienced winds of more than 160 miles per hour at the height of the cyclone.

Authorities said water ran low on Daydream Island after the storm cut off mains supply and bottled supplies dwindled.

“In the Mackay district, it’s understood that the cane fields at Proserpine, Mackay and Sarina have been flattened”.