Australian cyclone leaves bull shark stranded on land

“Think it’s safe to go back in the water?”

Australian emergency services have repeatedly warned people to stay out of the flood waters, after photos and videos emerged of locals playing in flooded streets, and even doing some surfing.

Authorities pleaded with people to stay off roads and close shops, saying dozens of people had been rescued from floodwaters. A crew member found the shark while inspecting Ayr, Queensland.

The category four storm hit northeastern Australia on Tuesday between Bowen and Airlie Beach causing widespread damage.

Heavy fain fell over a wide swath of Queensland on Wednesday as the system moved inland, with flood and poor weather warnings in place statewide.

Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in the state of Queensland in northeast Australia on Thursday, (30 March).

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says about 2000 damage assessments have so far been completed in the cyclone’s northern strike zone, with 270 properties damaged so severely they can’t be lived in.

“There is still that strong risk around the Gold Coast”.

Floods reaching three metres high are expected in the city of Lismore, and over 6000 people were evacuated from their homes overnight, and 20 thousand residents expected to be affected by the floods.

Among the areas worst hit by the storm were the Great Barrier Reef Islands, which experienced winds of more than 160 miles per hour at the height of the cyclone.

At nearby Daydream Island, where water supplies had run low since the storm, troops brought food, fuel and water while helicopters carried sick guests to the mainland.

The army has mobilised around 1,300 soldiers to assess the full extent of the damage and help provide emergency aid to the stranded people.

Hundreds of hectares of sugarcane crops were flattened, but Wilmar on Thursday restarted sugar mills at Proserpine and Sarina.