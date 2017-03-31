Average US 30-year mortgage rate slips to 4.14 percent

Average interest rates on 30-year, fixed-rate conforming mortgages, the most widely held type of USA home loan, dropped to 4.33 percent from 4.46 percent, which was the highest level since April 2014.

The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 3.39 percent with an average 0.4 point.

Fannie Mae’s total book of business, which includes the gross mortgage portfolio plus total Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees minus Fannie Mae MBS in the portfolio, decreased at a compound annualized rate of 16.9 percent in February, down to a value of about $3.152 trillion from January’s $3.15 trillion. One point equals 1 per cent of the loan amount. It was 3.24 percent a week ago and 2.90 percent a year ago.

Despite the runup in mortgage rates that started after the November election, Americans stepped up home buying in January. Non-credit enhanced delinquencies remained at 1.17 percent in February as in January, while credit risk transfers remained at 0.17 percent. “Pricing for rates will stay in the same range until something on the macroeconomic side or headline side gets us over or under this channel in yields for the 10-year [Treasury]”. Many buyers likely sought to close their deals before rates increased further. Pending home sales were up 5.5 percent in February, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Meanwhile, mortgage applications were essentially flat last week, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The industry group said its measure on mortgage applications dipped 0.8 percent to 403.6 in the week ended March 24. The refinance index fell 3 percent, while the purchase index increased 1 percent.

The share of refinancing applications declined to 44.0 percent, its smallest since October 2008 from 45.1 percent the prior week, MBA said. Two weeks ago, it was 418.1, which was the highest level since 460.30 in the week ended November 18.