Baghdad checkpoint hit by deadly auto bomb attack

Guterres is expected to meet Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and President Fuad Masoum to discuss the war against terrorism and the condition of thousands of displaced people from the war zones in and around Mosul city, a ministry official told Xinhua news agency.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to examine the humanitarian situation amid the country’s intense campaign to purge Daesh Takfiri terrorists from the strategic city of Mosul.

The UN chief said via Twitter that his main focus would be to focus on the dire humanitarian situation.

Earlier this week, Guterres visited Jordan’s Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees before attending Wednesday’s Arab League summit in Jordan’s Dead Sea region.

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday that since the campaign against western Mosul began on February 19, almost 700 civilians have been killed in airstrikes which are mainly carried out by the US.

Since the start of the Mosul military operation in October, more than 350,000 people have fled the fighting, according to United Nations figures.

A federal policeman takes a break from inspecting houses during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, on March 29, 2017.

IS issued a statement claiming the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber driving a truck “carrying several tonnes of explosive material”. But Iraqi forces, with the backing of the US-led airstrikes, have since recaptured much of the area.

He said the troops were about 100 meters away from a symbolic mosque where the leader of the extremist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared its self-styled caliphate in the summer of 2014.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

The militants have suffered a string of defeats over the past two years in the lead up to the Mosul operation, but have continued to regularly launch attacks in and around Baghdad.

Iraqi and coalition officials have repeatedly warned that after Mosul, IS will likely return to its insurgent roots as it loses more territory in both Iraq and neighbouring Syria.