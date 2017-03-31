Bangladesh refuse to tour Pak for T20 series

The BCB has also denied the PCB’s offer to compensate them after Bangladesh refused to tour Pakistan due to security concerns.

Cricket returned to Pakistan as the hosted the PSL final in Lahore in March 2017 but the BCB are reportedly not satisfied with the security arrangements and will not travel.

Pakistan’s former captain Rashid Latif said the PCB should take the Indian board seriously only when it confirms in writing it has clearance from its government. “Even the ICC had a fact finding team visit the country and did not see any development as of yet”, BCB’s media and communications committee chairman Jalal Younus was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune. “This latest sweet trap is perhaps to convince Pakistani officials to not bring up the issue of bilateral series with India at the ICC meeting next month”, he said. “Some of our friends think they may tour but I feel they will not because of political concerns more than security concerns”.

This year, the BCB has rejected all proposals to share revenue although they were open to playing at a neutral venue if needed.

On Pakistan’s scheduled visit to Bangladesh in July, Khan had said: “We will now revisit that decision as Pakistan has already toured Bangladesh at least twice in the past”.

Bangladesh are now the fourth team in two years to turn down invitations to tour Pakistan; the others were West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka.