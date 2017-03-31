Barcelona brand Lionel Messi’s four-match worldwide ban ‘unfair and totally disproportionate’

Messi will miss games away to Uruguay and at home to Peru and Venezuela, before returning for their final match in Ecuador in October.

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli was one of those names thrown into the hat, and despite Athletic Bilbao’s Ernesto Valverde sounding like the favourite for the job, the Argentine has admitted he would love to coach Messi.

Dibos, who worked as a physical preparation coach for Argentina between 2006 and 2008, alleged a year ago that Messi held too much sway in how players and coaches were selected for the national team.

For once, Diego Maradona might have Argentina’s best interests in mind over his own.

Lionel Messi is not a good leader and Brazil star Neymar is a better player, according to former Argentina fitness coach Carlos Dibos.

“If any of my words made assistant referee 1 uncomfortable, they were never directed at him but rather to the air and for that, I apologise”.

“I will talk with Infantino, I believe it’s awful”, Maradona told La Oral Deportivo.

Is the AFA responsible for Messi ban? The seriousness of Messi’s words are also very strong, but I think it [the suspension] can be changed.

I’m going to talk to Infantino because it’s awful.

“He’s a sensational individual and doesn’t do anything except train”. “He is a teddy bear with his teammates, with everyone”. It’s like taking Cristiano Ronaldo out of Portugal.

“Messi’s absence was key in Bolivia”.

Menotti argued that the pressure that once led Messi to briefly retire from global duty after losing his third final with Argentina last summer was the reason for the player’s uncharacteristic reaction against Chile.

Messi tops the LaLiga goalscoring charts with 25 goals as titleholders Barca sit second, two points adrift of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

One thing that Maradona did admit while talking to La Oral Deportiva is that Messi does not answer his calls.