Barcelona defends Messi over ‘unfair’ suspension

For Argentina, the result piled on the misery after news that star attacker Lionel Messi would be suspended for four of their five remaining World Cup qualifiers, including Tuesday’s match in La Paz.

“The club considers the sanction of four games imposed against Messi unfair and totally disproportionate”.

Barcelona says it “wishes to reiterate its support for Leo Messi, an exemplary player in terms of conduct both on and off the field”.

Messi became animated at the end of Argentina’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Chile on March 24 – a game settled by the forward’s first-half penalty. History and statistics show that Argentina’s fortunes are closely tied to Messi’s: the team has won only once in eight matches played in qualifying without the Barcelona star.

He told Ole: “We will appeal the decision because it’s unjust and arbitrary”.

Without Messi for their next three mustwin games against Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela, Argentina face a daunting road ahead as they battle to guarantee their spot at the 2018 World Cup in Russian Federation.

It means Argentina will also be without their talisman for next season’s qualifiers against Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru, with him only returning for the final game of the CONMEBOL section against Ecuador.

“The decision doesn’t correspond with the reality based on what was put in the referee’s report”.

But Uruguay’s upset 2-1 defeat to Peru in the day’s final South American qualifier combined with other results meant Brazil are mathematically guaranteed a place at next year’s finals in Russian Federation.

Not only Lionel Messi, Argentina also suffers from a dearth of valued players like Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Biglia, Javier Mascherano and Gonzalo Higuain who have all been banned.

“I think this [Messi’s reaction] is linked with the despair that there is in Argentina’s football and that is transmitted to the players”, Menotti said.

But after the latest defeat to Bolivia, they could drop to fifth – outside the automatic qualifying positions – if Colombia and Chile win later Tuesday.