Chatter in Twitter has been a major catalyst in Beauty and the Beast’s box office smashing success.

It’s a happy ending for the dispute over Malaysia’s censorship of Beauty and the Beast, with Disney announcing that the film will now be shown at cinemas across the country with no cuts. One of the others, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2″ (2011), also featured Watson. In an interview with People, Gad reveals that there was a scene in Beauty and the Beast that he wanted to keep from the original animated movie that would have referenced his role as Olaf. According to Variety, this makes the nearly shot-for-shot remake of the Disney classic the fourth-largest second weekend of all time behind the likes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Avengers.

Add that total to Fox’s two Power Rangers films from the ’90s, and the franchise has grossed $132.2 million domestically when adjusting for inflation, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com. The sc-fi thriller has grossed $28 million worldwide.

The film scored an “A” CinemaScore from opening day audiences, of which 30% were under the age of 18 and scored the film an “A+”. Though its reviews were mixed, its brand recognition pulled the movie through into a profitable first weekend.

The movie centers on the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a group of high schoolers given extraterrestrial powers who unite to save the world.

The R-rated space film stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds as astronauts who discover that the alien life form they have brought on board might be unsafe. “Power Rangers” carries a $100 million price tag. The company’s earlier live-action remakes like “The Jungle Book“, “Cinderella“, “Maleficent” and “Alice in Wonderland” had garnered $967 million, $544 million, $759 million and more than $1 billion, respectively, worldwide.