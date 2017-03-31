The Walt Disney Company’s (DIS – Free Report) live-action remake “Beauty and the Beast” topped the charts with domestic second weekend collections of $88.3 million.

The box office juggernaut has earned $317 million (£254.2 million) to date from North American cinemas. Overseas, the film likewise stayed atop the chart, grossing 119.2 million US dollars for a foreign tally of 373.3 million USA dollars and 690.3 million US dollars globally, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Power Rangers” took in $40.5 million. The PG-13 take on the campy 1990s television show tells the origin story of the Power Rangers with a diverse teenage cast of relative newcomers.

The film scored an “A” CinemaScore from opening day audiences, of which 30% were under the age of 18 and scored the film an “A+”.

Based on the classic fairy tale, “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, handsome and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. It had already grossed $1.3 million in previews. “Power Rangers” carries a $100 million price tag. Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal star as scientists who discover alien life that threatens Earth. It’s performing at the lower end of expectations in third place, despite generating mostly positive reviews with a 67% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Logan closes out the new top five with $10 million (£8 million). This figure puts it at sixth place in the rankings of all-time highest-grossing movies in the Philippine industry.

In the opening weekend, the movie garnered $170 million. The film, from Time Warner Inc.’s Warner Bros. studio, is based on a 1970s TV series about California Highway Patrol officers.

With a worldwide cume of $565.5 million, the latest entry in the X-Men franchise has more than recouped its $97 million budget.