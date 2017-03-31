Bespoke Rolls-Royce Wraith models created to celebrate British musicians

Money raised from the sale of the special edition cars will be donated to charities selected by each artist.

Owning a Rolls-Royce has been the standard for vehicular conspicuous consumption since 1906.

Mike McInnerney, the original designer of the Tommy cover, was also involved with the styling process, handpainting the blue and white web of clouds on the engine cover.

Now the company is in the process of creating nine “inspired by British Music” Wraith models.

Apart from the eye-catching airbrushed bonnet art, other individual details include embroidered artwork on the headrests and a pinball machine motif on the leather “waterfall” surface between the rear seats – a nod to the song Pinball Wizard.

“The Rolls Royce Wraith arrived four years ago as the slightly caddish Ghost Coupe, aimed at those who want to drive themselves, and flaunt their success with a vehicle that shouts ‘Look how rich I am”.

Roger Daltrey’s Wraith designs are no ordinary concepts. Lyrics of the popular “Sunny Afternoon” were engraved on the doors’ umbrellas while the hit songs “Shangri-la” and “Drivin” can be spotted on the door-flights.

The second vehicle is a tribute to one of The Who’s most popular albums, Tommy.

The first artists honoured were The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, Sir Ray Davies of The Kinks, and producer and “fifth Beatle” Sir George Martin.

Meanwhile, the door cards are adorned with Martin’s most famous quote: “The recording is not what one hears, but what one must make others hear”.

The remaining right-hand-drive examples from the Wraith “Inspired by British Music” collection will become available in the ensuing months and will be sold only in the United Kingdom.

Dame Shirley Bassey. “With three “007” title songs to her name – Diamonds are Forever, Moonraker and the seminal Goldfinger – the rear leather waterfall is embroidered with a diamond, while the treadplates and Spirit of Ecstasy are fittingly finished in gold”, said Rolls-Royce.

Other well-known United Kingdom music stars who also are designing Rolls-Royce Wraiths in conjunction with the series include The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi, and Shirley Bassey. Look closer, and you’ll also spot lyrics on the copper door flights.

Ronnie Wood’s solo albums are as renowned as his career with the Rolling Stones; his Wraith will have his signature stitched into the head restraints, with lyrics from “I Gotta See” – off his seventh solo studio album “I Feel Like Playing” (2010) – engraved onto the copper door flights.