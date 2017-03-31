Beyonce may voice Nala in live-action Lion King remake

The singer has been approached to voice Nala, the queen lioness. But now the rumour mill is in full swing with the idea that Disney will do anything to score Queen Bey’s voice.

The news about the insane in Love singer being approached was reported by Variety.

Beyonce is reportedly being lined up for a starring role in the live-action remake of The Lion King.

As per their story, Beyoncé hasn’t made a decision on whether or not to take the role yet, due to the fact she’s now pregnant with twins. They go on to share that Disney and the director want her so bad that they are ready to do whatever they can to accommodate her schedule.

She recently took daughter Blue Ivy to a screening of Beauty and the Beast so we can imagine that playing Nala would earn her major cool points at home. She was supposed to perform as Coachella headliner, but opted out following her pregnancy, giving Lady Gaga the spot.

Variety’s sources stress that Beyoncé has not yet come to a decision regarding the role, as she is now expecting twins. We’re officially on board.

But if the rumours prove to be true, fans could be seeing Bey and Glover – who also goes by the stage name Childish Gambino in a parallel musical career – belting out the classic Elton John tune ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’.

In September 2016, when Favreau was announced as the director of the new Lion King, Disney said it was fast-tracking the film, though no premiere date has been announced yet.