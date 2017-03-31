Bill would let states block some Planned Parenthood money

Pence broke his first tie on the nomination of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The tapes documented discussions of reimbursement to cover Planned Parenthood’s costs, which is legal.

“Every year, more than four million individuals access life-saving care such as birth control, cancer screenings, and testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including HIV at Title X-funded health centers”, the advocacy group observed.

So, today, the Senate pushed forward a bill that would allow states to withhold Title X family planning funds from Planned Parenthood. The portion of Title X that Pence targeted – a regulation installed during Obama’s presidency – was created to ensure that healthcare providers could still receive funding even if they provide abortions.

It would undo a rule blocking states from singling out Planned Parenthood because the organization provides abortion services.

So how does this effect Colorado?

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Thursday she is apprehensive that Republicans will continue trying to strip streams of federal dollars from Planned Parenthood through other means this year, including by attaching riders to a spending bill.

“Congress traded away women’s health and lives to get a few more votes from far-right extremists”, Laguens said in a statement. “They are not giving up”.

With Planned Parenthood, women have access to such information and support.

“Life is winning in America“, he said before receiving an applause.

Democrats argued that allowing states to block funds for Planned Parenthood would hurt women who use the organization as a health care provider for things other than abortions. Using those funds for abortion services is already illegal under federal law. She also believes it remains the federal government’s role to enforce its own laws.

Collins noted that she had voted against the bill because it could potentially hinder Planned Parenthood’s ability to provide family planning and reproductive health services.

With a successful vote on Thursday, the Senate paved the way for states to individually decide whether to withhold federal funding to health care organizations that also perform abortions. The House voted its consent last month. That would have been a big deal here. About 75 percent of money Planned Parenthood receives from the government is through Medicaid. That’s roughly 25,000 people.

While Pence’s vote doesn’t do anything to Planned Parenthood in the immediate future, it does pave the way for any further attempts to fully dismantle the non-profit giant and other providers. Nonetheless, Phillips said advocates expect Republicans to keep looking for ways to remove funding.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) criticized the vice-president’s vote on Thursday morning.

Diverging from their Republican colleagues were Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who have both been vocal about their opposition to denying preventative care and family planning services, unlike many of their fellow GOP senators. In its letter to House members, NRLC wrote: “Over one-third of all abortions in the USA are performed at PPFA-affiliated facilities”.