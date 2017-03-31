The White House has sought to refocus attention on that part of Trump’s agenda since the collapse on Friday of a Republican bill to reshape the USA healthcare system largely by gutting Democratic former President Barack Obama’s 2010 healthcare law. Massie was “hell no”. Then the Republican Congress came forward with a plan (which Trump said he endorsed) that would have done just the reverse: provide less coverage while increasing costs for low- and moderate-income families. “This is a major victory for community health centers, and the millions of people we serve, who have been fighting to protect the Affordable Care Act since President Trump was elected”. Yet in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Iowa in the bitter aftermath of the GOP’s epic failure, Republicans who blocked the legislation have won praise from constituents for stopping what many saw as a flawed plan, either in the legislation’s substance or strategy.

President Trump said Friday that he didn’t blame the House conservatives for standing in the way, but that tone changed in a Sunday tweet: “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” The code is labyrinthine and Byzantine, by which I mean you need an army of accounts to navigate it, and its many byways are there because an army of lobbyists succeeded in playing the part of a courtier, getting special tax breaks for the interests they represent on the strength of their close relationships to members of Congress with the ability to wiggle such special treatment into the code.

WASHINGTON ― With Republicans in retreat from their aborted effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Democrats are now in hot pursuit, demanding that the administration cease any effort to “explode” the health care law. New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof’s critique was titled “Trump’s Triumph of Incompetence”. But the former MS governor said Republicans must produce something for the electorate because they “have told the American people from Day One” they would.

President Trump abandoned the Republican health care bill on Friday, but he predicted the decision to give up on the legislation would lead to “an even better health care plan”.

Trump began his remarks by lamenting that Democrats didn’t back this bill. The president and his allies have argued that their bill would invalidate enough of Obamacare to return free choices to health care and to fulfill their campaign promises. “I think he’ll figure it out”.

Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican from Alabama and a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said the message from Ryan was “this issue is not going away”. Obamacare is doing too much damage to families.

He also said, “We have to let Obamacare go its own way for a little while”. Ryan has just promised donors they are not giving up.

Shea Cox, a 21-year-old computer science major from Shelbyville, Tennessee, said the bill failed because Ryan rushed what Cox called a “complete hack job” that “looked nearly exactly like “Obamacare” with a couple of things taken out”.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a research note that a tax bill, “if passed at all, could be a very watered-down version of current proposals”. “I really don’t know what to say”.

“He has no problem taking heat”, the 50-year-old cafe waitress said.

Crouere and a vast majority of his callers, it seemed to me, were quite impressed with Trump.

“It was easier to vote no”, Poe fumed. As Ryan learned in the health-care setback, the divide between moderate House Republicans and the conservative Freedom Caucus proved impossible to bridge. That’s more than half of those who signed up for 2017. He warned that Trump is destined to “lose again” on other parts of his agenda if he remains beholden to conservative Republicans. Rep. Mark Meadows, head of the conservative Freedom Caucus faction of the Republican Party, told ABC’s “This Week program”, “There are no conversations going on right now with regard to replacing” Ryan.

When the president gave up on the GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, he also gave up almost $1 trillion in tax cuts and commensurate spending cuts for Medicaid, measures that would lower the budget baseline and make it easier to cut tax rates without adding federal debt. This apparently justifies omitting the president’s information?

. But before he gets to those, he’ll need to deal with the expiration of funding for the federal government, which comes on April 28, and the debt limit, which also looms. We had no Democrat support.