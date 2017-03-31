Blues close in on playoffs with another win over Coyotes

Carter Hutton, the Blues back up goalie stopped 22 of 23 shots in the victory.For Arizona, rookie Clayton Keller, a Swansea, IL native scored his first career point in the National Hockey League in just his second pro game.

The St. Louis Blues moved within a point of a playoff berth on Wednesday with a win over a familiar victim.

“Their puck possession and their play in the offensive zone was really strong, so I’m happy for them, Bergy’s played really good hockey for us here for a long time”. 5, St. Louis, Tarasenko 35 (Steen, Schwartz), 18:11.

Arianna has suffered four relapses since her treatment began eight years ago, but the Blues announced last month that she’s been responding well to her current treatment, and is on the path to becoming cancer-free.

Tarasenko, the Blues’ leading scorer, widened the lead to 2-0 at 2:25 of the second period, gathering the rebound of Jay Bouwmeester’s shot and beating Domingue from a bad angle at the left faceoff dot.

In addition to their run over the Coyotes, the Blues have won 11 of 13 games and have points in 12 of those games.

St. Louis (41-28-6) has posted a 10-2-1 record in March and will enter the game comfortably in playoff position, 11 points ahead of Los Angeles for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with just seven games to play.

I don’t think the Coyotes can be overlooked here but the numbers favor the Blues and the over so for the time being I lean St. Louis with goalies pending… He took a pass from Magnus Paajarvi and fired the puck into the net from close range, with Colton Parayko picking up his sixth assist in the past six games against Arizona.

The Blues peppered Domingue with 42 shots, and he stopped 40 of them. This was his first career game with four assists, and he has 35 helpers for the season so far.

“He’s a star player, it’s really special for him to do that”, Keller said. “But there’s going to be some growing pains”. Doan could play as soon as Friday. Cunningham, who survived a frightening medical emergency prior to the Tucson Roadrunners game on November 19 that resulted in a partial amputation of his left leg, has since recovered and rehabilitated. Defenseman Kevin Connauton (upper body) is also day-to-day.

The Blues had a 30-13 shot advantage after two periods, but the game was still somewhat in the balance.

Coyotes: Return home from five-game trip to host St. Louis on Wednesday night.