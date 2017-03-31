Brazil close in on World Cup berth post Paraguay drubbing

Brazil have been a juggernaut in South American World Cup qualifying so far and they look to continue their domination with a win at home against Paraguay.

The Selecao became the first team, other than the hosts, to secure passage to the tournament in Russian Federation next year, thanks to a 3-0 win over Paraguay and Uruguay’s 2-1 loss to Peru.

Brazil have not lost a match since Tite replaced Dunga following the Copa America Centenario in the United States previous year – a run of eight consecutive wins.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Cavani struck from the spot against Brazil to save his country’s blushes, but the Ligue 1 top scorer (27 goals) failed to find the target as the Celeste fell in Lima.

If Ecuador do not beat Colombia and Chile fail to take maximum points from Venezuela then they would not both be able to overtake Brazil.

Peru’s victory, while keeping their own qualification hopes alive, left third-placed Uruguay 10 points adrift.

“Tite managed to mould us in the right way, the Brazilian way and we are playing football now”, Neymar said.

Bolivia celebrate after scoring in their win over Argentina. The fifth-ranked South American team goes into a playoff against a team from Oceania for a spot in Russian Federation.

When World Cup qualifiers resumed in September previous year, Tite’s team was ready to dominate.

Neymar said Brazil are attracting the attention of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and many more players amid their winning streak. It has become a team to fear again, as adversaries such as Uruguay’s coach Oscar Tabarez acknowledged.

Chile moved up to fourth place with a 3-1 win over Venezuela in Santiago, Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez opening the scoring with a stunning early free-kick. But the Brazilian missed his first clear opportunity to score.

“There has been a big change”. The Brazil have won nine games and lost only one game against Chile in the first leg.

Rodriguez was only five years old the last time Colombia had an away win at Ecuador and he started to break the Colombian drought at 20 minutes.

Brazil no longer depend exclusively on Neymar, and can play without teenage target man Gabriel Jesus and still score goals.