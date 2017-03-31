Britain does not expect 50 billion pound Brexit bill: Davis

It says rights acquired before a cutoff on the day Brexit takes effect should be retained.

But it may also suggest that the question of the UK’s “divorce bill” must be settled in advance of the vital trade talks.

“While British Prime Minister Theresa May’s letter focuses a lot on security, the draft resolution states “… whatever the outcome of negotiations on the future of European-United Kingdom relationship, they can not involve any trade-off between internal and external security including defense cooperation, on the one hand, and the future economic relationship, on the other hand”, said May.

The historic document was carried overnight on the Eurostar service to Brussels, where Sir Tim handed it over to Donald Tusk, the European Council president.

The UK’s triggering of Article 50 came only four days after the leaders of the EU’s remaining 27 states and the heads of its key institutions gathered in Italy’s capital to mark the 60 anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome, which led to the bloc’s formation.

It is understood the guidelines contain explicit references to the Northern Irish peace process and the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Addressing the House of Commons in London, Prime Minister Theresa May said Brexit is an opportunity for her country to chart a new course, unencumbered by the bureaucracy of the multilateral organization based in Brussels.

The guidelines represent the Council’s formal response to Mrs May’s letter on Wednesday notifying Brussels of the UK’s intention to quit under Article 50.

While the government says it would only use such powers to clean up technical issues, opposition lawmakers fear the Conservative government could bypass Parliament to water down worker rights and environmental protections introduced in Britain during four decades of European Union membership.

Therefore, according to Hollande, “the (two-year) talks must at first be about the terms of withdrawal, dealing especially with citizens’ rights and obligations resulting from the commitments made” by the UK.

Once endorsed by leaders at a summit on April 29, the guidelines will pave the way for talks which the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier expects to start in about two months. In her trigger letter to Tusk, May called for trade talks to move ahead “alongside” the divorce.

In her letter to Tusk formally giving notice to leave on Wednesday, May on several occasions said the talks on a new trade deal could happen while the exit negotiations happened.

But he said: “The EU27 does not and will not pursue a punitive approach”. Yet many have already pointed out that there are huge gaps between the rhetoric of the Brexit camp during the referendum campaign and the hard-headed details of negotiations with the European Union and, consequently, the post-Brexit reality. That business earns the United Kingdom more than $30 billion a year and underpins an industry that employs more than 2 million people and pays more tax than any other sector. “We will work for #EU27 member states, European Union institutions & citizens; together with all Commission services”. “Actually, we are just cutting off Europe, which I think is a big mistake”.

For “remain” campaigners, it is now time to fight for a divorce settlement that preserves what they see as key benefits of European Union membership, including free trade in goods and services and the right to live and work anywhere in the bloc.

“But we need to settle their status and situation after the withdrawal with reciprocal, enforceable and non-discriminatory guarantees”.