British police reveal more details of Parliament attacker

The attack on Wednesday killed four people and injured 50 as Masood drove a auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before stabbing a police officer – PC Keith Palmer – who died from his injuries.

Two more “significant” arrests have been made, police said, bring the total to 10 arrests with nine held in custody over the attack that left four dead, including police officer Keith Palmer.

Police raided properties in several areas of England after the attack and arrested 11 people but only one remained in custody on Saturday.

On Thursday, police identified the attacker as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British citizen who had a criminal record and went by other aliases.

The officer was Pc Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father with 15 years of police service.

While a tweet from ISIS-affiliated news agency Amaq claimed Masood as a “soldier” of the terror group, inspired by its message, it provided no evidence of direct links between Masood and ISIS and did not name him. Three suspects were arrested in Birmingham.

Police revealed the first official image of Masood on Friday.

“Whilst the attack lasted only 82 seconds it will remain in the memories of many forever”, Basu said. Police said the addresses were “linked to the investigation” of Wednesday’s attack.

Mark Rowley, the lead officer in the United Kingdom for counter-terrorism policing, said hundreds of detectives worked through the night in a fast-moving inquiry.

The auto rental company whose vehicle was used in the attack said it was cooperating with the police.

A tribute to the victims of the attack left at Scotland Yard. There was a woman living there with him, an Asian woman.

Among the dead was American Kurt Cochran, who was on vacation with his wife Melissa celebrating their 25th anniversary.

Hundreds of people gathered in nearby Trafalgar Square late on Thursday for a vigil led by Mayor Sadiq Khan who vowed that “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism”. “Influences from overseas? Or through online propaganda”, Rowley said.

The Prime Minister told the House of Commons this morning that the attacker was British-born and “known to MI5”.