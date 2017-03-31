Brokerages Set Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Target Price at $29.50

On average, analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

Seriously. The bull in question is SunTrust’s David Magee, and in a note released today, he sounds less than enthusiastic about his Buy rating.

Whole Foods Market (WFM) shares turned negative on Fridays trading session with the shares closing down -0.27 points or -0.92% at a volume of 40,39,090. Whole Foods Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of 27.67 and a 52-week high of 35.58.

They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whole Foods Market from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Whole Foods’ gimmicky shenanigans are a well documented phenomenon.

The Barclays analysts noted that Whole Foods Market "will likely stabilize", reports Yahoo Finance, but Short isn't convinced Whole Foods can win back their old shoppers. The Average Volume (3 months) is 4.67 Million. Also, insider A C. Gallo sold 5,957 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter valued at $165,510,000. According to the latest information available, the market cap of the company is $9,216 M. Many investors are highly interested in where the analysts see the stock going in the future.

Kroger has been steadily stealing customers from Whole Foods ever since they started focusing more of their efforts into supplying organic food, reports Business Insider.

The company has been one of the biggest innovators in Grocery Stores employing approximately 87000 full time employees. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.