Bulldogs beat Broncos to ease pressure on Hasler

Des Hasler has scored a double victory on Thursday night, Canterbury beating Brisbane 10-7 as the NRL club’s officials vowed to have a contract extension on the table within a month.

Hasler has always been pushing for a two-year deal to stay at the club, however the veteran coach’s future has been under pressure since Saturday’s 36-0 flogging at the hands of Manly.

Josh Reynolds scored one try and had three ruled out as Canterbury Bulldogs eased the pressure on coach Des Hasler with a hard-fought 10-7 NRL win over Brisbane Broncos on Thursday.

“We’ve got a position now we’ll present to Des’ management and we’re hopeful that will result in a favourable outcome”.

“There are still some hoops to jump through to make sure everything is sorted”.

“We continue to have positive conversations”, Castle said. But it continues to look very positive.

“It’s a decision for two years so it’s important we get it right and make sure both parties are happy. We won’t take an 18th (man) at the moment“.

The former State of Origin playmaker is understood to be seeking more than $800,000 a season for 2018 and beyond and will be desperate to demonstrate his value in coming rounds beginning against Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Thursday night. “But that’s past year, I think that’s been done to death”.

However the besieged Bulldogs players responded to the criticism of their performances with an inspired performance that has taken the heat off their much-maligned coach.

“Obviously he was a bit disappointed, he came up with some errors at a crucial time”, Hasler said of Reynolds’ display against the Storm.

It was a tough game in the wet conditions.

Brisbane have won five of their past seven against the Bulldogs.

“Whatever you guys were writing, people in the media were saying, you try and block it out”, James Graham said.

The Broncos posted the only try of the opening 40 minutes, and it was one of the more incredible four-pointers 2017 will see.

“Tonight was better but sport is a amusing thing”.

The momentum of the match turned in the 50th minute when a Brad Abbey drop out went just five metres, however when Broncos winger Jordan Kahu picked up the ball and attempted to score, the Bulldogs were awarded a penalty.

The Bulldogs overcame a 7-0 half-time lead by the Broncos to win the match. “We gave ourselves a real chance but it didn’t happen”.

Bennett did offer some praise to the Kiwi global, who he said had a really good game overall, but didn’t shy away from the reasonable assumption that NRL players should be aware of a widely-known rule that is drummed into players from a young age.