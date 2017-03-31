Bush reportedly used colorful language to describe Trump’s inauguration

Bush, seen next to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at President Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

Now, however, New York Magazine has reported what Mr Bush really thought of the ceremony and the incoming president’s address.

Mr Bush has kept a relatively low profile since leaving office in 2009, but his criticism of Mr Trump is well-known.

According to NY magazine, as Bush was leaving the event, he was overhead remarking: “That was some weird sh-“.

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s Morning Joe also reacted to Trump’s comment, writing, “My love for this man grows by the day”.

“We’ve defended other nation’s borders while refusing to defend our own; and spent trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay”, he said.

