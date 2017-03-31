Cahill saves the day as Chelsea win again

Chelsea 11 v Stoke (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Pedro.

Bruno Martins Indi followed Costa around the pitch for 90 minutes, helping Ryan Shawcross and Geoff Cameron ensure that the Chelsea was systematically fouled for the duration of the game. And as the game looked to be heading towards a draw, Gary Cahill stepped up to provide the victor.

“The rule is it’s normal to make a player angry and to get him to react and to commit another foul”.

“Diego is showing me a great will to think and fight for the team. This season I’ve been pleased with him because of his behaviour”.

Chelsea looked set to drop points at the Potteries after Willian’s early free kick was cancelled out by Jon Walters, who earned and banged home a penalty just before half time.

Willian’s free kick put Chelsea ahead in the 13th, and Jonathan Walters equalized from the penalty spot in the 37th after the striker was nudged by Cahill.

The visitors had almost all the chances, with Marcos Alonso firing a free-kick against the bar and Pedro denied by a fine Grant save.

Chelsea’s fifth straight win in all competitions extended their run to 12 matches without defeat and ended Stoke’s eight-game unbeaten home record in the league.

It must have felt like a defining triumph for Conte because, on a day when he was without his injured talisman Eden Hazard, Chelsea, while not at their scintillating best, dug in to prevail in a mental and physical battle at the home of feisty opponents. “Now there are 10 games to go, I’d like to think that now we need to take 21 points to be sure to win the league but for sure it’s an important win”.

Walters’ penalty was their only shot on target, and although they did well to stay in the game for so long, there was no question the visitors deserved their win. “My players were prepared to fight for this game because it was not easy”.

Yet as the debates about his prospects became ever louder – one airplane trailed a banner over the ground that declared “Wenger Out” while another trumpeted “In Arsene We Trust” – the Frenchman said he would clarify his future soon. “It was more likely he targeted our players. In other situations I prefer to keep the result”. “No quarter given or asked”.

Hughes, a fearsome centre-forward in his playing days, has suggested he sees a bit of his own playing style in Costa’s game. “That is why he didn’t play”, the Italian said. You can still have an edge, an element where you can look after yourself, but you don’t have to have the rest.

They dominated in the second half and their patience was rewarded when Cahill, who had given away the penalty, popped up with the victor three minutes from time.

