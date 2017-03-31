Callers reported a swerving pickup before deadly bus crash

(Pete Luna/The San Antonio Express-News via AP).

Statement on today’s tragic accident.

Thirteen members of a church choir were killed when their bus collided head-on with a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in Texas. We understand there have been some fatalities.

One bus passenger and the pickup driver remain hospitalized.

McLean said some of the victims were members of the church for years who had participated in mission trips together. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said.

“They’ve gone home”, Dean said.

Among Southern Baptists extending sympathy is Jim Richards, executive director of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention. “We come to gather at times in the middle of downtown on the square and this is just another opportunity for us to actually be the church, not just go to church, but be the church”, said St. John’s Episcopal Church Reverend Ripp Hardaway. “We stand with the pastor and church in constant prayer”.

Church officials said in a statement on the First Baptist website that the members were returning from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about 9 miles (14.5 km) north of where the crash happened. “Our prayers are with the families, the church and the pastor as he seeks to minister God’s grace”.

Pharis and her husband took their own auto to the retreat; it was only 20 minutes after they left their friends that the relaxing weekend turned into a nightmare.

‘We are ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy. Also killed at the scene were Avis Scholl Banks, 83, of Austin; Cristie Clare Moore, 68, of Cibolo; and Donna Elizabeth Hawkins, 69, of Schertz. Twelve died at the scene and the three survivors were taken to hospital. Deputies were dispatched, but Rodriguez says the same person called back less than 30 minutes later to say the truck crashed.

The investigation into what caused the crash was just beginning.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

Photos and video of the crash’s aftermath showed heavy damage to the front drivers’ sides of both vehicles where it appeared the two had collided.

“It’s a real big tragedy for the citizens of New Braunfels because this is a close-knit church”.

“We are here waiting to find out any news”, she said.

“We dashed up here to the church as fast as we could, and didn’t know for hours how many had been killed or anything, and it turns out all of them had been killed”, she said.

The First Baptist Church also posted an acknowledgement of the incident on their Facebook page. “Feel free to bring your children by to talk with a counselor”.

“That family is hurting”, McLean said.