Calls for UN, Congo to investigate deaths of Swede, American

“We identified the third body in the grave with them as their Congolese interpreter”, Congo Communications Minister Lambert Mende told Reuters.

The U.N. Security Council is condemning the killing of two of its experts in Congo “in the strongest terms”. “The Congolese government should cooperate fully with the United Nations and other global investigators to do all they can to bring the team back safely”.

The bodies were discovered in a shallow grave in an area between the cities of Tshimbulu and Kananga.

Officials did not say who was behind the killing, but the region where Sharp and Catalan were abducted has been plagued by violence since mid-August of a year ago, after a tribal chief and militia leader was killed by government forces after rebelling against President Joseph Kabila.

The U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres confirmed their deaths in a statement released Tuesday evening, offering his condolences to their families. “Dental records and DNA samples will be used to confirm the identities”, John Sharp wrote on Facebook.

The United Nations will conduct its own inquiry and, if determined that the experts died as a result of criminal actions, the Organization will try to “ensure that justice is done”.

Hershberger said that peace was always important to Michael, and that he just cared about other people.

The two experts had disappeared while investigating human rights abuses in the southern Kasai Central province.

Lofven said on Wednesday that Catalan worked “tirelessly for peace and justice”, adding Sweden was “naturally ready to assist” in investigating their death. And five videos have emerged in recent weeks that appear to show Congolese soldiers firing on militia members.

While the violence is linked to local power struggles, there are also clear ties to Congo’s current political crisis, according to Human Rights Watch.

The militants pose an increasingly serious threat to the rule of President Joseph Kabila, whose decision to stay on beyond the end of his elected mandate last December has sent ripples of unrest across the vast mining powerhouse.

"We will honor their memory by continuing to support the invaluable work of the Group of Experts [Sharp coordinated] and the whole United Nations family in the DRC", he said.