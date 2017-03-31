Cardinals, Molina Nearing Three Year

The St. Louis Cardinals are close to locking up their most indispensable player to a new contract. Ken Rosenthal was first with the news, and even though by late-evening nothing was official, Jon Heyman seemed to confirm that the deal was close to as good as done. Molina’s contract is due to expire at the end of the 2017 season. He reportedly set a deadline of Opening Day for contract talks, though the Cardinals made it clear they were willing to pay him well. He had a strong enough 2016 season, hitting.307/.360/.427 with eight home runs and 58 RBI over 147 games, that he earned votes for the NL MVP. He also played his typically excellent defense. Fox Sports reported during the game that Molina and the Cardinals are finalizing a three-year deal worth between $55 million and $65 million.

According to Rosenthal, Molina’s deal will make him the highest-paid catcher by average annual value, with San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey’s $18.5 million being the previous high.