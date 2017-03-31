Caroline Wozniacki beats Karolina Pliskova to reach Miami Open finals

Tennis Magazine clearly thinks she has a chance given her current form against the victor of the Venus Williams and Joanna Konta semi, who will have a day less to recover.

The 10th seed will play Caroline Wozniacki in Saturday’s final after the Danish 12th seed won an even longer semi-final, 5-7 6-1 6-1 against second seed Karolina Pliskova to kick off the day’s action.

The Czech broke Wozniacki in the first game of the match but the Dane fought back and at 5-4 had three set points, which Pliskova manage to deny her.

“It’s extremely special”, she said of reaching her first Miami final.

“It was definitely a mental grind”, Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki got her trouble out of the way early, winning 12 of the final 14 games in her semifinal matchup.

Pliskova, who won titles this year at Doha and Brisbane, also fell in the semi-final stage at Indian Wells two weeks ago.

The American had yet to drop a set at Crandon Park, but Konta’s fast start on Thursday night ensured that streak would come to an end. But she recovered and committed just nine unforced errors over the final two sets. She had to dodge five break points in her very next service game as Konta kept her under constant pressure, the Brit’s heavy groundstrokes forcing her deep behind the baseline.

On the men’s side, Federer reached the semifinals following a hard-fought three-set 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (6) victory over Berdych. The Czech was up 6-4 in the tiebreaker before Federer reeled off four straight points.

“Obviously I think I could have done a bit more this year but then again I have never had a start to a season like this. That’s what happened. Very simple, very straightforward”, Berdych said. There is one more match to go and I’m going to do my best to win that one.

“I’m really pleased to make it this far”.

She won 75 per cent of points on her own serve to wrap up what ultimately proved to be an easy win.

Kyrgios will face Federer on Friday.