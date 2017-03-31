Chhetri stars as India beat Myanmar in 2019 Asian Cup qualifier

“In that perspective, we have won an away gold”, Constantine said a day after securing three points in Group A. India have been boosted by a 3-2 victory over Cambodia in their first global friendly of the year last week but it will not be easy to get three points against Myanmar.

India got back-to-back throws adjacent to the opposition penalty box but Myanmar defenders outnumbered their Indian counterparts to prevent them from drawing first blood.

India are placed in Group A with Macau, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar and fighting to a place in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup finals.

Playing his sixth global match for India, Udanta proved to be a constant nuisance for the Myanmar defence, which struggled to keep track of his runs.

Myanmar forwards Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu created a lot of problems for the Indian defence with their pace with the home side mostly initiating their attacks from the right flank.

India’s appeals for a penalty, at the stroke of half time when Chhetri was brought down inside the area by a hard tackle, were not entertained by the referee.

“Myanmar had several chances to score, but we showed great spirit on the field today”. They couldn’t take the opportunity and we had maybe three or four of our own and we took ours. The credit goes to Myanmar for making it tough for us to play. “It was a very tight game and the boys showed fantastic spirit to earn the win”.

I am happy that we have broken the Myanmar jinx which has plagued over the 64 years.

“It was a huge game for us”.

India missed out on a place in Australia in 2015, but Constantine believes with the dawn of the Indian Super League and the country’s impending hosting of the FIFA U17 World Cup later this year an upswing in the nation’s football fortunes is possible in the near future.

Match-winner Chhetri said he expected Myanmar to pose a stiff chsallenge. In 1971, India suffered a 9-1 defeat at the hands of Burma in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur – largely considered by many as the major point from where India’s slide in worldwide football began.