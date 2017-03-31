Chicago Fire new boy Bastian: How much do I have to give?

By now you’ve surely heard about the debacle at the Chicago Fire’s official press conference unveiling Bastian Schweinsteiger as their new signing.

“Embarrassing. Schweinsteiger was just asked if he can help the Chicago Fire win a World Cup”, wrote Cristian Nyari on Twitter.

He said: “It was not so easy because the decision was a bit late so I couldn’t say a proper goodbye to the team”.

Derek Henkle, the video journalist, later said his question “missed its mark”. After discusions on stage lead them to believe he was being asked about the Club World Cup, the German seemed ready to answer.

“What I was trying to ask and get at was whether we could expect big trophies out of the Chicago Fire, especially after the success of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Blackhawks. It was a classy move”, Henkle added. I’m not going to say we will win the league, but we will go match-to-match.

But the World Cup victor doesn’t believe his lack of minutes will be a problem and insists he will be ready for Chicago Fire whenever they need him. At Bayern Munich I even played as a winger and sometimes a full-back so I can play many different positions. Chicago, a huge sports town for ice hockey, football, basketball and baseball is known for its sports fanatics but maybe Major League Soccer knowledge has not quite hit its stride in the “Windy City”.

The former German global, who won the competition in 2014, turned to Fire boss Veljko Paunovic for some clarity and was told that the question referred to the Club World Cup. “I like to win”.

Bastian Schweinsteiger made three Old Trafford appearances under Jose Mourinho, scoring against Wigan.

While others wondered if there was another competition the 32-year-old could impossibly secure for the Fire…

“Not the World Cup, we as a club do not play the World Cup, so let’s shift the attention to the MLS Cup”, Chicago Fire media officer said.