China affirms climate pledge after Trump rolls back rules

China promised Wednesday to stick to its climate commitments after President Donald Trump eased USA curbs on coal and oil use, opening the way for Beijing to assert itself as a leader in environmental policy.

Speaking to VOA, Mann said the rising profile of climate change doubters in Washington is part of a well-funded campaign by big energy industry interests, mainly Charles and David Koch, who are major contributors to conservative political and policy groups.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said Wednesday that curbing climate change is a “challenge faced by all mankind” and said Beijing was committed to carrying out its pledges under the Paris climate agreement. “Poll after poll shows that the public supports climate action”.

The Exxon letter was sent to the White House on March 22, just days before Trump took a massive swipe at environmental regulations implemented under Obama.

(CNN) Many in the energy and environmental industries thought Donald Trump’s victory in November meant certain death for the Clean Power Plan (CPP), a piece of low-hanging fruit in Trump’s promise to revitalize coal country.

The Trump administration has asked a federal appeals court to postpone ruling on the merits of President Barack Obama’s sweeping plan to address climate change.

These actions of the Trump administration hit at the very foundation of the Paris Agreement; they trigger the process that could potentially dismantle the Agreement which was signed by 195 countries in 2015. To fulfil its commitment to Paris deal, China will have to cut carbon emissions per unit of its GDP by 60-65 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels, increase non-fossil fuel sources in primary energy consumption to about 20 per cent, and peak its carbon emissions by 2030. “If you look at what’s going on the Arctic, the Antarctic, by continuing to put carbon dioxide in the atmosphere we’re making the oceans more acidic”.

China has spent heavily on solar, wind and hydro power to clean up smog-choked cities and curb surging reliance on imported oil and gas.

China’s 2015 spending of $103 billion was more than double the USA level of $44 billion, according to the U.N. Environment Program. Wind and solar are also surging around the world. “When I first started in the coal mines [it felt like] we was needed”.

Environmentalists fear the steps may be a prelude to a United States withdrawal from the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord and said the measures will make it hard, if not impossible, for the U.S. to meet its commitments under that agreement. Even they are building more gas-fired plants due to the bad air pollution they have. But we also have the evidence people see everyday. What I do know is we won’t have a national comprehensive clean-energy strategy in America unless we have 50 state buy-in.

“We will put our miners back to work” and produce “really clean coal”, Trump said during the signing ceremony Tuesday. The global green bond market doubled to nearly $83 billion, led by China and corporate issuers, in the wake of Paris.

The order’s main target is former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which required states to slash carbon emissions from power plants – a key factor in the United States’ ability to meet its commitments under a climate change accord reached by almost 200 countries in Paris in 2015. They have delayed their plans to lease tracts holding 1.5 billion tons of coal, including on public lands not covered by the moratorium, according to Interior Department records reviewed by The Associated Press.

The Interior Department past year placed a moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands to review the climate change impacts of burning the fuel and whether taxpayers were getting a fair return.

The fear is that less action by the United States, the number two greenhouse gas emitter behind China, will cause other nations to roll back their own goals. It will initiate a review of efforts to reduce the emission of methane in oil and natural gas production as well as a Bureau of Land Management hydraulic fracturing rule, to determine whether those reflect the president’s policy priorities.